Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $26.25 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,907 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $26,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 238,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 74,715 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,742.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 17,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,158,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,605,000 after purchasing an additional 257,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. 129,911,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,587,922. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

