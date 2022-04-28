Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,293 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total transaction of $501,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,568 shares of company stock worth $34,416,835. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $11.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,476,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,393,280. The company has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 123.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

