Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 18 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD traded up $35.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,293.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,225.56 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,358.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,462.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

