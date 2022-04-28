Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,509 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $451,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,571 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $120,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,021,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,822,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $191.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

