Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,658 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.24. 3,037,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

