Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,187 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock remained flat at $$100.85 during midday trading on Thursday. 5,887,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,602. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,665 shares of company stock worth $16,587,252 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

