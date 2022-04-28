Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Earnings Results

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of BELFB traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $222.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.49. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BELFB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bel Fuse by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

