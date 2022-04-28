Belden (NYSE:BDC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $51.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Belden has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.05.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Belden by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Belden by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

