Belt (BELT) Achieves Market Cap of $71.12 Million

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,845.72 or 0.07297962 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00053094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

