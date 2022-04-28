Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.390-$0.450 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.39-0.45 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $813.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 66.00%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Benchmark Electronics (Get Rating)
Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.
