Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.55

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.55 and last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 80337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYND. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $38,257,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after buying an additional 534,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $13,358,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

