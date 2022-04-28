Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Stock Price Up 16.6%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (BZQIY)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.