Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Stock Price Up 16.6%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed Line Domestic Communications; Cellular Communications; Internet Services and International Communications; and Multichannel Television.

