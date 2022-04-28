BIDR Tops 1-Day Volume of $34.71 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.54 million and $34.71 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00042845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.50 or 0.07366239 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00061624 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

