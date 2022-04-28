Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,162,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,386,000 after acquiring an additional 145,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 367,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 108,197 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GDV traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.88. 1,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,913. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

