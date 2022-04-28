BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $3.35 on Thursday, hitting $82.64. 2,199,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.79.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,702 shares of company stock worth $5,720,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,478,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

