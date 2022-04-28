Biswap Tops 1-Day Volume of $311.95 Million (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00003284 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Biswap has traded up 9% against the dollar. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $291.23 million and $311.95 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Biswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00042896 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.71 or 0.07371316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00055303 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 257,904,694 coins and its circulating supply is 220,490,009 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.