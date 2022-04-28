BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKCC shares. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,389. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

