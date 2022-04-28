Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

NYSE BXMT opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

