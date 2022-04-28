Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 182,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,262. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

