Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 11.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Booking by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $25.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,284.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,773. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,215.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,335.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

