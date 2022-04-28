Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $375.00 at Citigroup

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $603.69.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $359.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $325.53 and a 12 month high of $1,232.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.11.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Boston Beer by 4.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Boston Beer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

