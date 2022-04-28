Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.17

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Omaha from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $633.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

