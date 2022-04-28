Bottos (BTO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,698.00

Bottos (BTO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Bottos has a total market cap of $483,064.76 and $25,698.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bottos has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bottos

Bottos is a coin. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

