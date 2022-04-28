Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.93 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.23. 11,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,167. Braze has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.62.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRZE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.54.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 305,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,996.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 175,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,490,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

