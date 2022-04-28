Bread (BRD) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Bread (BRD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and $598,479.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

