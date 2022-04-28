Briaud Financial Planning Inc Invests $225,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.41. 9,215,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,117. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.31 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $392.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,956 shares of company stock valued at $84,357,391. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

