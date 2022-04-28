Briaud Financial Planning Inc Purchases 3,500 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.4% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. 9,942,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,152,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

