Bridge Mutual Tops One Day Volume of $64,183.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $64,183.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Mutual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Mutual using one of the exchanges listed above.

