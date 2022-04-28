Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 4,900 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,732,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,329,937.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,392. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.59 million, a P/E ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 18.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,900,000 after buying an additional 743,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 117,277 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Brightcove by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 707,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.