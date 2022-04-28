Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,568 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.20. 21,352,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,776,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

