Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.86

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 589536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRMK. Raymond James dropped their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $151,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

