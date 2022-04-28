Broderick Brian C Acquires New Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Broderick Brian C acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 123,452 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MKC shares. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of MKC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,428 shares of company stock worth $19,206,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

