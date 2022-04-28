Broderick Brian C Buys 8,044 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 307.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Aptiv by 28.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE:APTV traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.77. 23,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,790. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

