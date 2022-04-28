Broderick Brian C Has $6.24 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,587,252. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $101.16. The stock had a trading volume of 213,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,382. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94. The company has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

