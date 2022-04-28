Broderick Brian C Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Broderick Brian C grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $115.39. The company had a trading volume of 806,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day moving average of $148.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $113.39 and a 12 month high of $189.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.