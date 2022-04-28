Broderick Brian C Raises Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Broderick Brian C lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up 2.3% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Broderick Brian C owned about 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,548,000 after acquiring an additional 244,402 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 36.4% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after buying an additional 319,550 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,411,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after buying an additional 134,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,822,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

