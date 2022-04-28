Brokerages Anticipate FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $628.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) will report sales of $628.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $645.58 million and the lowest is $615.99 million. FirstCash posted sales of $407.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE FCFS traded up $7.22 on Friday, hitting $77.94. 673,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,035. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $97.04.

About FirstCash (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.