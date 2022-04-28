Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) to announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Franklin Resources also reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,723,000 after buying an additional 103,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Franklin Resources by 339.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 908,777 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Franklin Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $25.95. 3,698,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

