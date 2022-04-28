Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,386,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,669. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after purchasing an additional 432,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,984,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after buying an additional 83,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

