Brokerages Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,520. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 39,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after buying an additional 60,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

