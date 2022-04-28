Brokerages Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will report $33.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $34.34 million. Vericel reported sales of $34.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $184.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.52 million to $185.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $227.64 million, with estimates ranging from $220.41 million to $233.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCEL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ VCEL traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.47 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vericel by 102.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vericel by 186.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

