Brokerages Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. WisdomTree Investments also reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $894.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 169.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

