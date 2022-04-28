Brokerages Set Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) PT at $33.40

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 13,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,392. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,365,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 356,737 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 265,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

