Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target at $130.31

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $105.13 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

