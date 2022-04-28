Brokerages Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target at $68.76

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

