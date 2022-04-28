Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target at $59.75

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

OMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth $970,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $3,808,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth $3,285,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 54,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $2,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $57.15 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.