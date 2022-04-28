Brokerages Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target at $20.56

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Navient alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth $139,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.38 on Monday. Navient has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.