Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Target Price at $103.90

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.90.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NVEI stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.38. 234,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

Nuvei Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.