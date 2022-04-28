Brokerages Set Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Price Target at GBX 2,313.89

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,313.89 ($29.49).

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCDO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.94) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.94) to GBX 1,550 ($19.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.67) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 932.50 ($11.88) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,178.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,461.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,234 ($28.47). The firm has a market cap of £7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Julie Southern purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($16.80) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($12,682.77). In the last three months, insiders purchased 792 shares of company stock worth $1,039,837.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

