Brokerages Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) PT at $84.54

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.54.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SouthState by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,382,000 after acquiring an additional 817,881 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $62,751,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,649,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,113,000 after buying an additional 453,745 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $76.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.83. SouthState has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SouthState will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

